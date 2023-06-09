Rainbow Cup triathlon to crown new champ

In this June 8, 2019 file photo, athletes race to the water to start the swimming leg, of the 2019 Massy Rainbow Cup triathlon, held at Turtle Beach,Tobago. -

A NEW women’s champion will be crowned when the 17th edition of the Rainbow Cup Triathlon and 5K takes off at Turtle Beach, Tobago on Saturday from 7 am. The event, organised by the Rainbow Warriors Triathlon Club, also serves as the national triathlon championship.

TT athlete Jenna Ross won the women’s standard distance in 2022 which requires participants to complete a 1.5K swim, a 40K ride and a 10K run.

Ross, 37, won last year’s event in two hours, 31 minutes and 32 seconds (2:31:32). She was second overall finishing one minute behind John Littlepage who stopped the clock in 2:30:27.

Race organiser Jason Gooding said, “Jenna, unfortunately, for personal reasons is unable to participate so she sent a very nice e-mail saying that she can’t race, but she hopes to be there again next year so we are going to have a new female winner this year (in the standard distance).”

In the sprint individual and team relay events, participants must swim 750 metres, ride 20K and run 5K.

In the relay, a team will include three athletes – a swimmer, a rider and a runner. A team of two can still compete as one person would have to complete two legs of the race.

Gooding said Jean-Marc Granderson, who finished second behind Jason Costelloe in the sprint triathlon last year, will attempt the standard distance on Saturday.

“One of the youngsters, Jean-Marc Granderson, who has been a Rainbow Warriors athlete for ages…is trying the standard distance for the first time. That is really good to see that he is making that jump from sprint to standard. I am looking forward to see how he performs in it.”

Gooding said on Friday athletes were getting themselves familiar with the course.

Youngsters will compete in the age-group categories. In the 7-9 category, athletes must swim 100m, ride 1K and run 500m.

The 10-12 and 13-15 competitors are required to swim 375m, ride 10K and run 2.5K. Athletes willing to attempt a triathlon can participate in the Try-a-Tri event (375m swim, 10K ride, 2.5K run). A 5K will also be held. Gooding said he is satisfied with the number of Tobagonians registered to compete in the 5K.

Some of the sponsors of this year’s event are Odessey Timing, TT Triathlon Federation, M&M Insurance, Broking Services Ltd, Massy, Tobago Tourism Agency, Subway, Allnite Acti-Liv Sports Collection, Universal Ambulance Service, Blue Waters, Classic Awards Ltd and ATPerformance Lab.