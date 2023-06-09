Missing Galil rifle found in Macqueripe

Five days after an army-issued assault rifle was reported missing from Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas, police acting on information found the weapon in Macqueripe.

Sources said officers of the Western Division received information and visited Macqueripe at around noon where they found the gun.

Not much details were divulged by sources up to 2 pm.

On Wednesday it was reported that four people were arrested in relation to the weapon's disappearance.

But sources confirmed that police investigators have narrowed down their focus on two people in particular.

Investigators are expected to meet with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Friday afternoon.

On Sunday it was reported that the soldier, who was on duty at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas, had lost the weapon earlier that morning.

Despite several searches of the base and its surroundings the rifle has not yet been found.

Western Division police visited the barracks on Monday, interviewed several soldiers and are continuing investigations.