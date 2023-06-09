Girl, 10, Morvant teen top Sweaters 5K

Joshaun Collier, left, and Chennai Moore were crowned Sweaters 5K male and female overall winners on Thursday at the Ojoe Road Recreation Ground, Sangre Grande. - Stephon Nicholas

MORVANT teen Joshaun Collier and Valencia South Primary School student Chennia Moore, 10, won the male and female overall titles at the annual Sweaters 5K Fun Run/Walk in Sangre Grande on Thursday.

Collier, 19, who trains with One-a-Week, dominated the field to prevail in 18 minutes and 46 seconds. "It was pretty good," he told Newsday. "I'm coming off a slight injury so it was kind of an improvement for me, because I made a PB (personal best) today."

Collier said the weather was no hindrance and he is looking forward to competing in the bigger races.

Asked if he liked competing in Grande, he began grinning from ear to ear before saying, "Real vibes."

It was a close fight for second place but Phoenix Athletics' Mikael Serrette, 12, produced a burst of speed to snatch the silver medal ahead of Avinash Ross.

There was a roar by the crowd as Moore's pint-sized frame became visible from a distance as she approached the finish line. She was mobbed by supporters as she crossed the line.

She said, "I feel happy and I really can't believe it." Asked about the competition she faced, Moore said it was very hard. She said becoming an Olympian is her dream.

In second place was top One-a-Week runner and two-time reigning TT Marathon winner Shardie Mahabir.

The event attracted almost 500 participants, one of the biggest turnouts in the event's history.