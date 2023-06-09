Dis Little Piggy comes to SAPA again

A scene from Dis Little Piggy -

RS/RR Production is doing it thrice as Dis Little Piggy Is Tired returns to the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando, for a third and final run.

Dis Little Piggy went to the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain; SAPA; Cipriani College,Valsayn; Queen’s Hall, St Ann's; and Shaw Park, Tobago.

The production airs again on June 10 at 8.30 pm and June 11 at 6.30 pm.

Dis Little Piggy Is Tired, follows the misadventures of a cunning yet charming womaniser navigating the tricky waters of a bitter divorce, a media release said. With his irresistible charisma, he sets out to conquer new hearts, hoping to find the perfect catch. But will his smooth-talking ways come back to haunt him? And why does he find himself pleading for mercy on his knees?

The rollercoaster ride is filled with unexpected twists and turns that will leave patrons laughing and thinking, the release said.

Directed by Richard Ragoobarsingh and Debra Boucaud Mason, and written by Ricardo Samuel, Dis Little Piggy Is Tired cast is made up of Andrew Friday, Leslie Ann Lavine, Zo Mari Tanker, Kala Neehal, Jayron "Rawkus" Remy, Kern Samuel, and Benita Wilson.

Tickets are available at SAPA box office from 12 pm-6 pm.