Toll now 250 for this year...so far: Murders in Arima, Sangre Grande on Corpus Christi

File photo -

CRIMINALS ignored the religious solemnity of Corpus Christi as they continued their rampage with two men being murdered in separate incidents during the early morning hours of the public holiday on Thursday.

With these latest killings, TT has reached the 250 mark in terms of murders committed this year.

The victims have been identified as Tevin Campbell, a 31-year-old man from Sherwood Park, Arima, and Arnim Kharim, a 19-year-old youth from Northeastern Settlement, Sangre Grande.

Police said that at about 1.45 am, Kharim was at his home on Lady Bird Avenue, in the company of relatives when someone came calling at the house. When he went outside to meet the person who was calling, gunshots rang out.

The young man’s stepfather later checked outside only to see Kharim lying on his back at the side of their house. He appeared to be shot in the head.

Sangre Grande police were called in and a party of officers led by Acting Insp Harper and Sgt Edwards visited. A search was conducted but no arrest was made. Several spent bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

Police could not say what the motive was behind the teen's murder.

Then at about 3 am, Campbell was said to be liming with a group of friends at a bar in Cleaver Woods, Arima. He and a female companion walked a short distance away to San Cipriano Street.

A white car, its make and model unknown, drove up to the couple and gunshots were heard. Campbell fell to the ground and died at the scene having been shot in the head.

He was still placed in a vehicle by his friends and taken to the Arima Hospital where doctors confirmed he was already dead. His female friend was unharmed.

Both bodies will be taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsies. Police also had no motive for Campbell's murder and no arrest has been made.

Sangre Grande and Arima police along with detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations are investigating the murders of Kharim and Campbell.