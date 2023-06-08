Sando priest: Remember the good, forget the bad

THE GOOD NEWS: Fr David Khan speaks during mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help church in San Fernando on Corpus Christi. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE -

AS HE called for people to appreciate and love one another, a religious leader urged the nation to sow good seeds in order to reap a bountiful harvest, adding that the harvest would not be good if bad seeds were planted.

Parish priest of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church in San Fernando, Fr David Khan, recalled that it is customary to plant on Corpus Christi.

During mass at the church on Thursday, he said, “Good things will yield good, but bad will yield bad. It seems that many people in our nation forget that. They don’t remember that in good, you will yield good. What you sow is what you are going to reap.”

“Since we are the sowers and the seeds, we have to put that seed in good, fertile ground.”

Catholics celebrated the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, the feast celebrating the Holy Eucharist. Khan is also the vicar for the Southern Vicariate. He said while people remember good and bad, they often forget more than they remember.

“The things we forget are the good things because we have leaders who would have taught one lesson, but time to follow the teaching of that same lesson they have taught, it seems that they forget and give a new lesson,” Khan told the packed congregation.

“That is not our Lord Jesus Christ. Are we people who often forget what we have said, or is it convenient for us to forget in order to do the things that we have said? He urged people to remove anything inappropriate in their lives.

“You have to put in things that will make the soil fertile. If you have fertile soil, you are not to corrupt that soil by putting in bad seeds,” Khan said.

“If you decide to corrupt the soil and continue to plant bad things, you have really chosen to go down a path straight, plain talk bad manners, to hell. If you find yourself in hell, it is not God to blame. It is yourself because God is a loving God.”

Khan said crime and violence ravish many places, including in TT and “the promised land that our Lord Jesus Christ was born in and walked in.”

Khan said when Christopher Columbus rediscovered Trinidad and saw the three peaks, which he called the three sisters, the explorer said this was to be named after the Trinity— a land of love and unity.

“What have we done to this blessed land? This nation was one of the richest nations of the Caribbean, and what have we done with the blessings? That is why many people often say, is Trinidad a not real place,” Khan said.

“Yes it is a real place — a place ravished by crime, violence, and sins because we do not want to face reality and remember that what we sow is what we would reap. We need to uproot the wrong things and start back planting good things.”

Although leaders have a part in making the nation a good place, Khan said it begins with everyone.

He said he longs for the days when politicians move from picong “because its foolishness.” Khan said issues are to be handled to build a land of blessings.

Khan added, “I am not coming against Government or Opposition. I am coming against every leader. I am a leader, so I am knocking myself too.”