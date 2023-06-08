PSC says merit list policy approved for acting CoP, DCP roles

Justice Judith Jones -

THE Police Service Commission (PSC) has said that its policy on acting appointments for the offices of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police has been approved.

In a release on Wednesday, the PSC said approval was granted on June 2.

The new policy, it said, "provides a structured approach to manage the assessment of merit when acting appointments are required and will allow for consistency in interpretation, application and facilitate sound decision making on acting appointments."

It said every officer on the order-of-merit list will be ranked based on assessment criteria done by the commission.

"Such assessment/ranking shall be in keeping with the scoring and weighting system determined by the commission.

"Merit will be assessed using a points system as determined by the commission and as such, seniority will not be a consideration."

It added that in order to be eligible for the list, officers must be holding or acting in the office of Assistant and/or Deputy Commissioner of Police "and possess the

qualifications and experience required for appointment to the office of Commissioner of Police or Deputy Commissioner of Police."

It said there will be separate assessments processes to generate the lists and added that officers who are on the list for permanent appointments to these offices are not guaranteed a position on the list for acting positions.

"Officers who have been vetted within a six-month period are not subject to further vetting unless determined by the commission," it added.

It continued, "The permanent secretary in the Ministry with oversight for the police service and the CoP should ensure that no officer is placed to act without the expressed approval of the commission pursuant to the process prescribed in the Constitution.

"Officers whose names comprise the Order-of-Merit Lists and have proceeded on vacation leave, approved absence from official duties or have been suspended from duty will not be eligible to act during the period of their absence."

It said the lists shall be issued under confidential cover to the CoP.