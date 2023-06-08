PM meets with US VP Harris

MEETING: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday at the US-Caribbean Leaders meeting in Nassau, The Bahamas.

THE Prime Minister held comprehensive discussions with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, Dr Rowley spoke Thursday at the Heads Meeting with VP Harris in the Bahamas.

Browne said the PM gave particular focus to the issues of regional security and regional energy security, and spoke in the interest of all the people of the Caribbean Community.

Rowley is the lead Head in Caricom for Regional Security matters.

Arising out of the Summit of the Americas meeting in Los Angeles last year, a structure was established to facilitate working contacts between the US and Caricom.

Rowley co-chairs the Caribbean/US Energy Security Action Committee.

The Prime Minister is supported at this Bahamas meeting by Minister Browne.

Earlier today, Vice President Harris announced a suite of initiatives aimed at bolstering co-operation between the US and the Caribbean.

As it relates to security and firearms trafficking, the US will appoint an experienced prosecutor from the Department of Justice as a Co-ordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions.

This co-ordinator will work to implement the provisions of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act with its new criminal provisions on firearms trafficking and straw purchases.

The US has also pledged support for the regional Crime Gun Intelligence Unit (CGIU) established in Trinidad and Tobago.

The CGIU will facilitate gun intelligence sharing with international law enforcement partners, provide critical firearms and investigate training and assist the region with deterring and solving gun-related crimes.

Measures to develop financing in the Caribbean were also announced as the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group shareholders have mandated that the bank should become more relevant and effective for Caribbean nations, by expanding private sector operations in the Caribbean.

A $20 million investment has been allocated for USAID to provide financial, technical assistance, and business development services through the Caribbean Climate Investment Program (CCIP) to enterprises deploying technologies in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate adaptation by mobilizing private finance and private sector-led actions.

Close to $15 million will be made available through USAID to support disaster risk reduction, emergency response capacity strengthening, and resilience building across the Caribbean.

VP Harris highlighted the progress thus far since the launch of the Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030) in June 2022.

The US Department of State’s Power Sector Program is providing Trinidad and Tobago technical assistance for solar grid integration and regulation, renewable energy financial models and bankability, and capacity building to enhance grid resilience and climate adaptation.