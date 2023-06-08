New York report on Security Council got it wrong

THE EDITOR: A report from New York, published in Newsday of June 5, on Guyana’s bid for a UN Security Council seat, stated that, “If successful, Guyana will be the second Caricom country to serve on the…Council after St Vincent and the Grenadines had a two-year term that ended in 2022.”

According to the UN website, this is not correct.

Guyana has in fact served twice before on the council, in 1975/6 and 1982/3. So has Jamaica, in 1979/80 and 2000/1. Trinidad and Tobago has served once, in 1985/6. Also, the term of St Vincent and the Grenadines was in 2020/1.

REGINALD DUMAS

Bacolet