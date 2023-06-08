My country, then and now

THEN: A cool morning’s walk along Mayaro beach watching the sunrise. A very cold Carib after a hot day’s work. Sunday morning mass, with the choir performing beautifully. Staying up all night cooking and preparing for the children’s wedding and listening to the group singing while playing the harmonium and dhantal.

A river lime where the curry duck has just the right amount of pepper. Practising all night into the early morning in the yard with Panorama finals around the corner. Working night after night fine-tuning and delivering costumes for Carnival.

The long, winding road trip to Toco which seemed to reveal a more majestic view at every corner.

Asking the neighbour for a pinch of salt after realising you used up the last of your stock.

Hiking in the forest and feeling like the sweat and humidity just gave you a complete forest bath and cleansing.

Listening to the preacher, feeling like he is speaking directly to you. Performing aarti and feeling like you just got blessed.

Watching the boys play cricket and then walking home with nary a worry in the world.

Packing the basket of goodies as you meet friends for a weekend down the islands. Long walks around the Savannah day or night.

NOW: Bandits in charge! Squatters take over, unscrupulous, illegal quarrying, gang leaders replace community leaders. Safety tax must be paid to live and work in your own hometown.

Murder after murder, shooting after shooting. Home invasions. Politicians without honour, willing to foster mistrust, willing to stoke subliminal racism. The beautiful country bleeding with so many innocent victims of crime.

You dare not walk along any road after the sun sets, sometimes even before night arrives.

Going to the top of Laventille Road to listen to Desperadoes panmen practise, while you sip on freshly made corn soup, is now a distant memory. Gunshots have replaced pan music.

No longer can young men from one area pass through a shortcut into another neighbourhood. Gone are the daily and nightly police patrols which were once so common that you knew the names of some of the officers.

Community courthouses abandoned. Community centres no longer accessible. Community playfields overgrown. Fire stations under-equipped and unprepared for disasters.

If we want to save TT, we must all act now. Act as one against lawlessness, gangs, banditry, racism and the merciless murderers before they destroy what is left of our land. It is time to embrace the audacity of hope.

