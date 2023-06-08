Keep facilities in good working order

Udecott chairman Noel Garcia shows the restored track at the Hasely Crawford Stadium to officials including the Prime Minster and Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe - Narissa Fraser

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to Police on winning the NZCC T20 cricket title on Sunday at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex against Glenora. Well deserved, gentlemen.

However, I would to like to appeal to the Ministry of Sport and relevant authorities to attend to the water tanks on the left-hand side of the front entrance of the facility, which have been leaking large volumes of water into the inner parking lot since the commencement of the tournament.

Further, while leaving in the evening, I noticed the sign "Diego Martin Sporting Complex" was partially illuminated as the lights to illuminate the word "Sporting" kept flickering.

This is a new facility and the things I noticed – the leaking tanks and flickering light on the signage – should not be. While at it, please make a site visit to the restrooms and ensure the taps are working.

It is very good to build such an excellent facility but it is defeating its purpose if it is not maintained properly. Why does it take our hosting a Commonwealth Games in order for the Hasely Crawford Stadium to be renovated?

For Carnival, did those in charge not see that the stadium was looking run-down from the outside? It is obvious that the weather has played a part in the deterioration of the stadium, which boasts covered and uncovered stands.

I know the stadium wasn’t built yesterday, but going forward, Government should consider that stadiums around the world are fully covered and fully maintained.

And it can be done. Consider the Piarco International Airport, the National Aquatic Centre, the Cycling Velodrome, the Tacarigua Racquet Centre and Shaw Park Complex in Tobago. These facilities have been active since the ribbons were cut, earning the country revenue and reputation.

They remain in pristine condition, admired by every user, be they local or international. So why allow other national facilities such as the stadium to fall into such a state of disrepair that it would now cost millions to bring them back up to standard. Perhaps it would take an election for poor Jean Pierre Complex to get a facelift too.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas