HELM Proman Methanol relaunches marketing business

-

HELM Proman Methanol (HPM), a market leader in global methanol supply solutions and part of the Proman family of companies, relaunched its worldwide marketing business under a new brand name, Valenz.

A release from Proman on Tuesday said Valenz will bring together the international marketing networks of its founding partners to create a global leader in the methanol marketing industry. Its focus is on growing the market for methanol as a versatile solution for customers and partners striving for a more sustainable future.

It said it will provide comprehensive methanol logistics and marketing solutions, bringing together regional leaders in the European, Asian and American markets. Valenz is also a joint venture between the industry leaders and long-term partners HELM AG and Proman AG.

Valenz is headquartered in Wollerau, Switzerland with two principal offices in Houston, US and Singapore.

It said Valenz comes from the word valence and the etymology of the word means strength, capacity, and value, but more specifically, valence refers to the combining potential of molecules.

Anita Gajadhar, managing director of Valenz, and executive director of marketing, logistics and shipping at Proman said, “This is a dynamic and exciting time to be in the methanol industry due to the growth of the alternative fuels market. Widely available low-emission methanol from natural gas can be blended with increasing quantities of low-carbon and green methanol to offer a versatile and future-proof pathway to decarbonising a range of industries. As such, this is the perfect time to launch our new global marketing brand, and our commitment to being innovative and responsive to our customers’ needs is stronger than ever.”

Peter Harders, global director operations and strategic development at Valenz added, “Valenz combines global reach with flexibility, insight and expertise to generate additional value for our customers by unlocking full value chain efficiencies. We remain committed to delivering exceptional customer service drawing on our deep-rooted experience in methanol marketing and logistics to guide customers with confidence at every turn.”

Further information can be found on the new Valenz website www.valenzgroup.com.