Gunman robs Siparia barber of car, cash in San Fernando

San Fernando CID police were searching for a gunman who robbed a 44-year-old barber of his car, cash, and other valuables on Wednesday night in San Fernando.

Police reported that at around 7 pm, the victim from Siparia parked his white Nissan Tiida car (PDN 5738) along Prince Charles Street in San Fernando, near Atherly’s Bar. The car is worth $45,000.

While in the driver’s seat, a gunman approached the barber and announced a robbery.

The gunman demanded the victim hand over his car keys and other belongings, including $170 and a black SKY cell phone valued at $600. He also ordered the victim to lie on the ground.

The gunman entered the driver’s seat and drove off.

The police were alerted and Emergency Response Patrol and the Mon Repos police responded and recovered the car near Mahogany Avenue in Pleasantville. The car was taken to the San Fernando Police Station pending further enquiries.

PC Ali and other police from the Southern Division visited the scene and gathered evidence. No one has been arrested and Ag Cpl Gaffar is continuing investigations.