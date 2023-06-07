Woman escapes driver who tried to kidnap her in Valencia

File photo -

A 27-year-old woman jumped out of a moving car to get away from a driver who fondled her and tried to kidnap her early on Wednesday morning.

Police said the woman got into a white Nissan B14 and asked to be taken to the home of a friend on Benny Road, Valencia, at around 12.30 am.

As the driver passed the woman's stop, he locked the doors and began making sexual remarks about her body, which she rejected.

The man continued driving along the Valencia Old Road and grabbed her right breast.

The woman fought with him, making the car swerve.

She jumped out, but was pursued by the driver, who tried to knock her down with his car.

The woman eventually escaped by running into bushes near the Valencia River.

She called the police and Valencia CID found her standing near the Tapana Road.

She showed police the part of the road where the incident happened.