(UPDATED) Murdered Mayaro man's relative laments use of high-tech weapons in crime

A relative of Tyrone Hutson says he is unsure what else could be done to defend against crime, citing the type of weapons being used by criminals.

Police said Mayaro CID received a report of gunshots on Mafeking Road, Mayaro at around 7.08 pm on Tuesday and found a group of people looking at Hutson's body.

Investigators said his body was about 100 feet away from the road and had several gunshot wounds. Crime scene investigators found several spent 9mm shells.

No motive has been established for the murder.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday, one of Hutson's relatives, who asked not to be named, said he was concerned about escalating crime.

The relative also said he had seen high-powered rifles being brought to the centre for ballistics analysis.

"Really and truly, it doesn't look like anything else can be done.

"Look at the kind of weapons they just broght in here to examine."

The relative said Hutson was a loving man who enjoyed playing football, though he had "ups and downs."

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.

Hutson's murder was the 248th for the year thus far as of Wednesday afternoon, compared to 225 murders for the same period last year.

There have been six murders for June so far, compared to only two murders for the same period last June.

