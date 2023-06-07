UNC screens for Princes Town, Mayaro Corps

UNC officials and members pose for a photo at the start of the party's screening exercise of candidates for the upcoming local government elections, on Thursday, at the UNC HQ at Chaguanas. PHOTO COURTESY UNC -

THE UNC was due to screen on Wednesday for the Princes Town and Mayaro/Rio Claro regional corporations to choosing candidates for the August 14 local government elections, general secretary Davendranath Tancoo told Newsday.

The exercise was due to be held at the UNC headquarters at Chaguanas.

"There's quite a bit of screening that has to happen," he said, welcoming the number of individuals expressing interest.

Newsday asked about the general response the party had received to its invitation for nominees.

"Absolutely fabulous. I am very, very, very pleasantly surprised at the level of youth and female engagement, and professionals with substantial academic qualifications, including a couple of people with masters degrees, who are very interested in serving at local government level."

He said the level of interest was very, very encouraging.

"The future of our country and our party is definitely in good hands."