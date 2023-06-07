THA looking for buyer, operator for Manta Lodge

The newly refurbished Manta Lodge Hotel and Dive Centre in Speyside. - Photo by David Reid

THE Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is looking for either a buyer or operator for the $27 million Manta Lodge Hotel and Dive Centre in Speyside.

Acting administrator, Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Suresh Dookhoo said this in answer to a question about the hotel at Wednesday’s joint select committee (JSC) meeting in Parliament.

The JSC, chaired by independent senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh, reviewed the operations of the Divisions of Finance and the Economy and Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation.

The keys to the 24-room Manta Lodge were handed over to the THA on February 22, 2023. On that occasion, it was revealed that tenders for managing it were to be put out.

At the sitting, JSC member Laurence Hislop said extensive work was undertaken on the project before it was commissioned.

He wondered when it will be opened for business and if the THA got value for money.

Dookhoo said TTAL (Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd) was responsible for sending out RFPs (requests for proposals) during June for someone to run or buy the hotel.

"But as to value for money, the executive council took a decision to repair the hotel, so they probably would see value for money there. I really can’t speak to that.”

Hislop, a government senator, then asked, “Is it that the THA is seeking to put Manta Lodge on the market for sale?”

Dookhoo said, “Yes, or to put somebody to monitor or run the facility, hopefully an international operator.”

Hislop said he has a problem with the hotel “sitting unused” in the meantime.

“I have a challenge that the project would have been ongoing for a period of time and we did not see it fit to look for an operator or a buyer within the period that the property was being repaired, so that as soon as it was handed over or within short order, we would be able to go out to market for purchase or for operation.”