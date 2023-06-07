PM heads to Bahamas to meet with US VP, Caricom leaders

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaks at the Caricom crime symposium in April. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Prime Minister is headed to the Bahamas for a "high-level meeting" with US vice-president Kamala Harris and heads of Caricom governments.

In a Facebook post, the Office of the Prime Minister said the meeting, in Nassau, will be co-hosted by Harris and Caricom chairman and Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis.

It said, "The talks will build on the vice president’s previous meetings with regional leaders last year at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles and in September 2022."

Dr Rowley will be accompanied by Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne.

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert will act as prime minister until Rowley's return.

Rowley also met with Harris and Caricom leaders last September in Washington, DC, to discuss energy, finance and food security.