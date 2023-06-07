Mitchell: $4m still to be released to NCC

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell - David Reid

MINISTER of Tourism Randall Mitchell has said that the government still has $4,189,662 left to release to the National Carnival Commission (NCC) for 2023 Carnival celebrations.

He was responding to questions from the Opposition in Parliament on Monday.

Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin asked if Mitchell can say whether all outstanding money was released to the NCC and if all relevant Carnival groups have been paid by the commission.

Mitchell said the NCC was given $146,371,000 but that as of June 2, a total of $142,181,338 has been released so far.

As for Carnival bodies, he said outstanding documents for all committees have been received and once reviewed, cheques will be distributed.

He added that there is an outstanding payment as it relates to prizes and operational expenses for Carnival competitions of $12,815,100.

"These payments will be made from the most recent approved release."

In another question, government was asked how many children's homes remain unlicensed.

Leader of government business Camille Robinson-Regis said Casa de Corazon Children's Home, Raffa House, Mary Care South, Cyril Ross Nursery, St Mary's Children's Home, Marion House, Lady Hochoy Home, Transitional Home for Migrant Girls, St Jude's School for Girls, Operation Smile Home for Children.

She said most of the keepbacks including awaiting fire approvals, food badges, among other things.