Man gunned down in Mayaro

File photo -

Police are probing the murder of a 23-year-old man in Mayaro on Tuesday night.

Police said the Mayaro CID received a report of gunshots on Mafeking Road at around 7.08 pm and found a group of people looking at the body of Tyrsone Hutson.

His body was about 100 feet away from the road and had several gunshot wounds. Crime scene investigators were called in and found several spent 9mm shells.

No motive has been established for the murder.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.