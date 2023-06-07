Man drowns while in Tobago for family funerals

Argyle Waterfalls and nature Park Roxborough, Tobago. - JEFF K MAYERS

Tragedy has once again struck the Alleyne family of Mt St George, Tobago.

This time, the family, who recently lost their daughter Teresa Alleyne-Adams and her husband Christian Adams in a vehicular accident, has lost their grandson, 24-year-old Justin Arthur.

According to reports, shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, Arthur was swimming with his girlfriend and another relative at the Argyle Waterfall when he went into deep water and got into difficulty.

Emergency responders, both police and fire, were called but couldn’t retrieve him. The Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), along with divers assisted in the body’s recovery. He was pronounced dead, and his body rtaken to the Scarborough Mortuary.

Newsday understands that Arthur, a citizen of the United Kingdom, was in Tobago to attend the joint funeral service of his aunt and her husband a week ago. Drowning