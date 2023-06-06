Windies seal ODI series against United Arab Emirates

West Indies's batsman Brandon King. - AP PHOTO

West Indies clinched the three-match One Day International series with a 78-run win over United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the second match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

West Indies, behind half-centuries from openers Brandon King and Johnson Charles, posted a healthy 306 all out in 49.5 overs.

King, who scored his maiden ODI century on Sunday in the first match, put on more than 100 runs for the first wicket at an impressive run rate.

The pair took West Indies to 129 in the 17th over, before Charles fell for 63 off 47 balls. The right-handed St Lucian cracked eight fours and three sixes.

When King fell for 64 off 70 balls (four fours, four sixes) with the score on 151 the innings lost some impetus. Wickets started to fall at regular intervals as West Indies just managed to cross 300.

Odean Smith struck a blistering 37 off 24 balls and Keacy Carty contributed 32 off 39 deliveries.

Pacer Zahoor Khan grabbed 3/44 to help lead the response from UAE. The trio of Aayan Afzal Khan (2/45), Sanchit Sharma (2/69) and Ali Naseer (2/69) all snatched two wickets.

UAE were always behind the required run rate and it was always an uphill task to achieve the target.

UAE were reduced to 95/5 in the 24th over, before an 80-run partnership between Naseer and Basil Hameed curbed the West Indies' dominance.

Despite the partnership, Hameed struggled to score quickly as he was dismissed for 49 off 84 balls.

Naseer scored more freely hitting 57 off 53 balls with six fours and three sixes.

UAE closed on 228/7 in 50 overs.

West Indies spinners Kavem Hodge and Roston Chase took 2/46 (eight overs) and 2/49 (ten overs) respectively.

The third and final ODI will be played on Friday at 8.30 am TT time.

West Indies are using the series against UAE as preparation for the 50-over World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe bowling off on June 18.

Summarised Scores:

WEST INDIES 306 (49.5 overs) (Brandon King 64, Johnson Charles 63, Odean Smith 37; Zahoor Khan 3/44, Aayan Afzal Khan 2/45, Ali Naseer 2/69, Sanchit Sharma 2/69) vs

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 228/7 (50 overs) (A Naseer 57, Basil Hameed 49; Kavem Hodge 2/46, Roston Chase 2/49) West Indies won by 78 runs.