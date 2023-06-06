TSTT has me blinking mad

File photo: TSTT House

THE EDITOR: In November, our Blink Vigilance Security System failed and despite several promises from the provider, up to January 31, no technician ever visited to correct the issues. In fact Blink resorted to a stock answer: “Sorry, we have no batteries in stock.”

On February 2, I visited a bmobile outlet and as advised, submitted a formal request to have the service suspended, and paid Blink Vigilance for no service up to February 2.

The dead equipment was finally removed from my home on April 5.

Lo and behold, to date, June 2, I am still being billed for a nonexistent service. Why must I pay for a service I am not receiving? I did not eat the steak, so I am not paying for it.

TSTT is harassing me, and I know not how many other citizens. How do I make TSTT stop billing me for a nonexistent service? And if Blink Vigilance Security is “winding down,” as I was reliably informed, why is this not public information?

DEANNA FRANCIS

Carenage