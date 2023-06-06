Trinidad and Tobago hockey men win three straight at Pan Ams

In this January 2022 file photo, TT’s men’s Akim Toussaint (R) vies for the ball against Canada’s Taylor Curran, during the Pan American Cup match, at Santiago, Chile. - via Pan American Hockey Federation

THE TT men’s senior hockey team won their third consecutive match at the Hockey 5s Pan American Cups in Kingston, Jamaica.

TT crushed Paraguay 12-1 in Pool B led by a beaver trick from experienced player Akim Toussaint.

Teague Marcano and Mickell Pierre also showed form both notching hat-tricks.

Jordan Reynos and Nicholas Grant scored one goal apiece to add to Paraguay’s woes.

Scoring the only goal for Paraguay was Junior Rodriguez.

On Monday, the TT eased past Guatemala 10-1 and before that beat Costa Rica 5-1 on Sunday.

The women’s TT team have not been as successful drawing their contest against Brazil 2-2 on Tuesday.

Samantha Olton scored twice for TT and finding the back of the net for Brazil were Paloma Simon and Anna De Almeida. Before, TT women lost 8-1 to Uruguay and edged Jamaica 2-1.

The top three in the men's and women's categories will qualify for the Hockey 5s World Cup in Oman next year.