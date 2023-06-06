Sweaters 5K in Grande on Thursday

File photo of runners taking off at the annual Sweaters Health Fair and Run in Sangre Grande in 2019. PHOTO COURTESY JOVAN BARKLEY

THE 9th annual Sweaters 5K Fun Run/Walk will be held on Thursday at Ojoe Road Recreation Ground, Sangre Grande. The event takes off at 4pm and will take participants through the heart of Sangre Grande and back to the starting point.

Registration is $20 and there will be medals for all finishers.

Organiser David Elvis Guy said the public is looking forward to the event. He said last year's event, during the covid19 pandemic, was not well advertised, but this year they anticipate participants will come out in their numbers.

He said the cost of the race was deliberately kept minimal to encourage people to take part and make fitness and fun their priority.

Guy, the prospective PNM candidate for Sangre Grande North East, said the event is one that promotes community spirit and camaraderie.

For more info call 473-8520, 370-5326 or 392-5299.