Police cop North Zone T20 title

Police cricketers celebrate winning the North Zone T20 title on Sunday. -

POLICE were crowned champions of the North Zone T20 competition when the final was held at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex on Sunday.

Former national batsman Nicholas Sookdeosingh struck eight fours and six sixes in his innings of 100 not out off 61 deliveries to steer Police to 216/2 in 20 overs.

Police also got valuable contributions from Dejourn Charles and Brian Yearwood.

Charles slammed 60 off 27 balls (two fours, seven sixes) and Yearwood hit 40 not out off 27 deliveries (two fours, two sixes).

Glenora never got close to the target, as they were all out for 101 in 20 overs as Police won comfortably by 115 runs.

TT Red Force batsman Kamil Pooran topscored with 24 off 23 balls with four fours and Keon Mason chipped in with 20 off 27.

Bowling for Police, Damien Brown took 3/11 in four overs and Mikel Riley picked up 2/10 in four overs.

In Saturday’s semi-finals, Police defeated Santa Cruz in the first match of the double-header and Glenora beat Savannah Boys in the second match at Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

Final Scores:

POLICE 216/2 (20 overs) (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 100 not out, Dejourn Charles 60, Brian Yearwood 40 not out) vs GLENORA SPORTS CLUB 101 (20 overs) (Kamil Pooran 24, Keon Mason 20, Damien Brown 3/11, Mikel Riley 2/10) Police won by 115 runs.