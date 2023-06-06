Obnoxious, misbehaving MPs

THE EDITOR: The coarsening of our culture, the way we speak to each other and our behaviour in general are seen as a reflection of the society we live in and therefore, a mirroring of the values our parents instilled in us.

Our friends also affect our lives, so parents need to be aware of their children’s friends and the company they keep. Those childhood teachings are on full display at every level of society; seen ingloriously on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, raw video footage captures our bad manners for the world to see.

It is one thing to have passionate parliamentary debates.

However, members must adhere to basic rules of decorum observed by civil societies when opponents are speaking. Anything less reflects poorly on the nation and sets a bad example especially to children who can view these debates live and will use what they see as an example of how to handle conflicts.

Picong is derisive and should be left to children in the schoolyard and not when doing the people’s business.

Politicians are eager to point fingers at parents, social media and societal norms, when they are the ones who set the pace with their obnoxious behaviour, denigrating their opponents and ridiculing trade unions for fostering a gimme-gimme attitude, when they are the ones without the upbringing.

Indeed, things would be less strident if politicians only set a better example.

Conflict-resolution skills are effective in all levels of society and should be taught at all school levels. Where did everything go awry? Why is there so much anger in society today?

The fault lies squarely in the conduct of leaders, especially our politicians, whose every move and views, no matter how cringe-worthy, become fodder for the press.

However, when confronted with their in-your-face attitude, instead of apologising and modifying their behaviour, politicians blame the media for publicising their foibles; they are unabashedly proud of their conduct and do not care that the public, especially children, emulates their behaviour.

The raucous parliamentary misbehaviour by desk-thumping MPs to support their party is intolerable, contemptible and juvenile.

Moreover, heckling across the aisle occurs on both sides and does not add anything to the discourse.

We can make changes by taking a page from the originators of the Westminster system. The British House of Commons avoided the issue of desk-thumping by designing a parliamentary hall with no desks – Opposition and Government MPs sit on benches on opposing sides of the room, facing each other.

According to the Huffington Post, Debbie Abrahams, co-chair of the All Party Group for Compassionate Politics, said: “The gradual coarsening of parliamentary debate is having a seriously detrimental effect on our politics.

“Not only has it limited the potential for considered, detailed, and constructive discussion, it is alienating to the public and disrespectful to members. It does not have to be like this.

Jennifer Nadel, co-director of Compassion in Politics, said: “Parliament is out of step with the public. Its arcane debating traditions have created a combative and hostile environment where bullying and misogyny are rife.

“A mature democracy needs a process of decision-making that promotes discussion, collaboration, and inclusive outcomes, not one that resembles a playground.”

It is time TT followed those sensible codes of conduct and create an atmosphere of mutual respect toward those we disagree with. Let us not tolerate abusive leaders. Instead, show them the door by voting them out.

REX CHOOKOLINGO

San Juan