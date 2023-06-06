Man shot as municipal cops seize gun, drugs in Arima

A Glock 22 pistol with ammunition, a quantity of marijuana, cocaine and knives were found by police in a bag on Tuesday. The bag was carried by a man who reportedly shot at police in Hoyte Avenue, Arima. Photo courtesy TTPS -

One man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the upper body after he allegedly pointed a gun at police in Arima on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers from the Arima Municipal Police were on patrol on Hoyte Avenue, at around 1 pm when they saw a man walking nearby.

The man on seeing the police car ran through some bushes.

The officers searched the bushes for the man and found him walking in a drain.

Police called on him to stop, but he ran again through a yard in Sammy Hill.

As the officers chased the man, they saw he pulled out a gun from a bag he was carrying and pointed it at them.

One of the officers shot at the man but missed.

The suspect jumped over a fence and pointed the gun at the police.

Officers again shot at the man hitting him once in the upper body.

The man tried to crawl away but was arrested by police.

Officers took the man to the Arima Hospital where he was treated and transferred to the Mt Hope Hospital where he remains in stable condition under police guard.

Police seized a black Glock 22 pistol with a magazine.

The bag the man was carrying contained 14 rounds of ammunition, 126 grams of marijuana, 31 grams of cocaine, a scale and two black knives.

Arima police are continuing enquiries.