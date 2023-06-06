Local government elections on August 14

Local government elections will take place on Monday, August 14.

The announcement was made in a post on the Prime Minister's Facebook page on Tuesday.

It read: “Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley has advised Her Excellency Christine Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, to appoint Monday August 14, 2023, as the date for the holding of the Local Government Elections.

“Nomination Day will be Monday June 26, 2023.”