La Brea man held with loaded gun at home

Phot courtesy TTPS

South Western Division (SWD) police arrested a man and seized a pistol and ammunition during an anti-crime exercise in the La Brea district on Monday.

The exercise was held between 11 pm and 2 am and included members of the SWD Task Force and the Canine Unit.

A police statement on Tuesday said the police searched a house at Sobo Village, where they held the 23-year-old suspect after finding an Austria Glock 19 pistol loaded with a magazine containing 14 rounds of ammunition.

Once charged, he will face a Point Fortin magistrate.

Investigations are ongoing.