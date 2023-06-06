Couple brings solid-minded parenting camp to Trinidad and Tobago

Amelia and James Shulterbrondt with their children. The couple hopes to build a network through the Educating for Eternity Family camp beginning June 8 at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus. -

In a world where many parents are struggling to raise children who are both grounded and compassionate, one couple with Caribbean roots is leading the charge on solid-minded parenting, with a focus on nurturing the mental, physical, and spiritual well-being of children for a life of service to God.

Trinidad-born, stay-at-home mom Amelia and her husband James felt inspired to bring this method to the Caribbean after seeing positive responses from their children when they adapted this teaching in their parenting skills.

Speaking to Newsday on Tuesday Amelia said, “The information from this was so powerful that we had to create an avenue to share it.”

The couple hopes to build a network by starting in Trinidad through their first Educating for Eternity Family camp. The four-day event runs from June 8-11, 9 am-5 pm at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus.

James said his passion to see children receive a holistic education of body, mind, and soul fuelled his desire to help parents guide their children to their full potential.

He said, “This seminar will be of special interest to every parent and teacher who wants to educate their children to be useful citizens in this life and for eternity."

The camp will feature author, speaker and educator Joshua White who leads a ministry in the US called The Thinking Generation. This ministry merges God’s word with educational research and scientific research and hosts seminars, consultations and provides material to help families and school around the world understand and follow God's methods of true education.

White's website says of his mission: "Begun in 2012, A Thinking Generation is a ministry dedicated to helping answer the most pressing questions in early childhood today. Using the latest brain science and educational research, Joshua White paints a clear and compelling picture of God’s methods of raising and educating children and pulls back the veil to expose some of Satan’s most successful attacks on our children today."

https://www.athinkinggeneration.org

Some of the topics the Educating for Eternity Family camp will focus on principles of true education, the roles of fathers and mothers, the Deuteronomy method and youth, careers, university and knowing God’s will.

Part of the Shulterbrondt’s ongoing mission is to introduce Caribbean parents to techniques that nurture the mental, physical and spiritual elements of their children’s life for a life of service to God.

Amelia said the ultimate goal is to help parents and guardians develop a blueprint to bring out positive characteristics.

“Education starts in the home and we aim to get parents to see the importance of that. This responsibility has been lost along the way when we had grandparents teaching us. We are trying to find that balance and some parents do not even know how to start.

“Our aim for this programme is to have parents understand their role towards children in how to create or develop in their children to serve others and not themselves. It’s for the purpose of serving the Lord. It is a Christian-based seminar to forge that balance.

“In the world that we live in today, there is so much selfishness but we want to instill (good) in our children. Service and moral values are things that are being lost along the way. We want to instill in them that they should be thinkers, not just take what somebody says. And that they should share and not just keep things in." Amelia's family was introduced to this type of camp in 2019.

“We were privileged to go to camps that have things like this in the United States and we have learned quite a lot in those camps. It was really incredible and it has really transformed our perception of the way we influence the lives of our children.”

Following a trip to Trinidad in 2022, she said many families were interested in benefiting from this parenting technique.

“We reached out to Joshua and he was interested in coming and presenting the message. We realised the message he has to share isn’t being shared in the Caribbean...

“My husband is from the Dominican Republic and he went there to present it and I know it’s being presented in the Spanish-speaking Caribbean but the English-speaking Caribbean, it’s not being spoken about. To be privileged to know this information as a Trinbagonian I felt our people should know too.

Amelia added: “What also initiated our decision to bring it to Trinidad and Tobago is because one day in the church a sister who hosts it told us that she has a group she’s working with every Saturday for them to speak to families in the Caribbean on these topics.

“Then, we realised in one of the Zoom calls she does with them that there were people from St Lucia, TT, Barbados different islands were onboard.”

She said from there they established a small programme that included families from Trinidad and a few from Tobago.

“We realised people wanted more and that’s why we got the speaker to come in.”

Amelia invited anyone interested in being part of this camp to register at tinyurl.com/familyforeternity.

More info:

e-mail: true.edu.tnt@gmail.com

WhatsAPP: 407 360-2521