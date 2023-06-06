Cops find cookies, cocaine after Beetham chase

A package containing 1.1 kilograms of cocaine was found in a bag which also contained a pack of cookies on Monday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A man who was chased by police on the Beetham left behind a bag containing a pack of cookies and cocaine on Monday morning.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force were on patrol on the Priority Bus Route near the Beetham Gardens at around 11.10 am when they received a report of a white Volkswagen Jeeta speeding nearby.

They saw the car and followed it near the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, where the driver got out and ran through a bushy area nearby.

Police called for help from more officers, who searched the area but did not find the man.

They also searched the car and found the bag containing the cookies and 1.1 kilograms of cocaine.

Police seized the drugs and towed the car to the Besson Street police station.