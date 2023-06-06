Biden needs a thorough medical exam

US President Joe Biden -

THE EDITOR: US President Joe Biden needs to see a doctor for a thorough evaluation of both his physical and mental capacity to serve as president, arguably the hardest job in the world.

The latest fall, not in approval ratings, cannot be blamed on that sandbag on the stage of that Air Force Academy graduation service in Colorado. Biden has been falling down the steps of Air Force One and he cannot ride a bike.

This gentleman appears to me, to be getting senile, frail and physically weak. When Trump was in office, the Democratic Party and leftist media mob obsessed over a medical examination to prove his competency (or lack thereof) as president.

Biden cannot speak properly; his word salad and gaffes in public are synonymous with dementia and cognitive decline.

The White House press secretary must act with haste. Biden needs geriatric care; he is not physically and mentally fit to be in charge of nuclear codes.

The Democratic Party, Biden's advisers and handlers persisting with him in the Oval Office is tantamount to committing elderly abuse.

The last straw was Biden bigging up Keith Rowley recently, which is a shocking trend of thought over choosing Kamala Harris as his vice-president. Massive credit to Trump for asking the electorate not to mock his political foe's mental health, but rather his performance. This is a statement of a real president.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas