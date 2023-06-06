Anil Roberts scoffs at borough status: Won't improve lives

Opposition Senator, Anil Roberts, contributes to debate nf the Miscellaneous Provisions (Establishment of the Brough of Diego Martin and Brough of Siparia) Bill in the Senate on Tuesday. - Anisto Alves

OPPOSITION Senator Anil Roberts on Tuesday in the Senate forecast that changing two regional corporations into boroughs would still see local residents plagued by problems such as flooding. He damned the Miscellaneous Provisions (Establishment of the Borough of Diego Martin and Borough of Siparia) Bill, 2021 as being as useless as false eyelashes on a beautiful woman.

"Mr President, it is amazing that this Government would make big people bathe and dress up in suit and put 'smell nice' to come here in a Senate to debate a name-change.

"So now the people of Siparia and Diego Martin could say, 'Hey, boy, I went through a pothole – in the borough!' 'Hey boy, I get flood out – in the borough!'

"'Oh Lord, mosquito bite me – in the borough!' 'My goodness, look garbage pile up – in the borough!'"

Roberts said the debate was insulting and time-wasting for senators, who were grown adults in a country with many problems to be solved.

"This is superfluous, superficial and an exercise in PNM mamaguyism."

Paraphrasing calypsonian the late Leroy "Black Stalin" Calliste, he said sufferers don't care whether or not a council leader wears a mayoral chain.

"Like the Honourable Minister of Local Government and Rural Development (Faris Al-Rawi), who spoke eloquently with passion, with great research, for 37 minutes and 35 seconds, I too have absolutely nothing to say," Roberts quipped.

Borough status would have absolutely no impact and no effect on the lives of citizens, he said.

Roberts urged the Prime Minister to state the local government elections date, which Dr Rowley must set before August 18, in line with a recent Privy Council ruling.

"Call the election now. Stop hiding! Stop cowardy-cowarding!

"Face the people. Bring the election date now! You are on borrowed time."