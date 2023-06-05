Women's health director gets award for public, civic contributions

Dr Adesh Sirjusingh – the Anthony N. Sabga Awards, Caribbean Excellence Laureate for Public & Civic Contributions. - Ansa McAl

DIRECTOR of women's health at the Ministry of Health, Dr Adesh Sirjusingh, has received an award for his public and civic service to this country.

Sirjusingh was inducted into the Anthony N. Sabga Awards, Caribbean Excellence College of Laureates on Saturday and given $500,000.

In a release, Ansa McAl said Sirjusingh was awarded for "his achievement in leading the reduction of maternal mortality to a point where Trinidad and Tobago is now cited by the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) as a leader in the region."

It added that he contributed significantly to the modernisation and upgrade of the Sangre Grande hospital when he was medical chief of staff at the Eastern Regional Health Authority.

At the award ceremony, which was held at the Hilton, Sirjusingh said it is an "incredible privilege" to be associated with an organisation that values the power of public service.

"...And recognises its role in shaping a brighter future for the Caribbean.

“There is still much work to be done. But I, too, am filled with hope, knowing our collective determination and intellect will pave the way for a better tomorrow for our country and for our region.”

Two other people received awards – Joanne C. Hillhouse (Arts & Letters) from Antigua and Barbuda and Dr Mahendra Persuad Science and Technology) from Guyana.

Hillhouse is an author and Persuad is a rice researcher.