What of noisy exhausts?

THE EDITOR: For the past year or so, I have noticed an increasing number of cars and trucks traversing the roads with overly noisy exhaust systems.

Is it no longer against the law? Whose responsibility is it to uphold this law? The EMA or the police, or both?

Is anything in place for dealing with this noise pollution issue?

These drivers are evidently getting their vehicles passed or inspected, then modifying the vehicle after.

I thought this fad went out with of style in the sixties? I guess some things never change. If loud music is apparently ok, I suppose noisy exhausts are too.

WAYNE DOPSON

Woodbrook