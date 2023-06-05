Two suspects caught breaking into South Oropouche bar

A .38 revolver found at a riverbank in Monte Grande, Tunapuna during a police exercise on Saturday. TTPS PHOTO -

Two men, aged 24 and 31, were caught in the act by officers on Saturday at a bar at Mary's Village, South Oropouche.

At around 2 am that day, officers of the Oropouche Police Station received a report of a break-in in progress. On arrival, officers from that station met other officers of the South Western Division Task Force. Upon entry, they found the two men who surrendered.

When officers searched the two suspects, they found cash totalling $11,395 which was accumulated from the gaming machines, a pistol and 12 rounds of 9 mm ammunition. The suspects were detained and taken to the Oropouche Police Station.

During a separate exercise under the Drug/Gang Violence Reduction Programme started by the North Central Division Task Force, a 19-year-old from Cherry Drive, Farm Road, St Joseph was arrested on gang-related offences and enquiries into a recent shooting in St Joseph.

Acting on information, police also went to a riverbank in Monte Grande, Tunapuna, where a .38 revolver was found. At Benny Lane and Wellington Street, police also found 1,269 grammes of marijuana.

In the North Eastern Division, a party of officers received a tip-off and went to Critchlow Hill, Chinapoo Village, Morvant, and searched an abandoned house where one bulletproof vest marked with "Police," one TT Regiment camouflage jacket, 28 rounds of 7.62 ammunition and 170 grammes of marijuana were seized.