Trinidad to host Women's CPL final on September 10

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe (L) and the CPL's Head of Branding and Hospitality Natalie Black-O'Connor celebrate the Women's CPL final coming to Trinidad on September 10. - via CPL T20

The 2023 Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) final is set to take place in Trinidad on September 10. During the second edition of the WCPL, there will be an expanded schedule of seven matches with each of the three teams playing four group games with the top two qualifying for the final.

The tournament gets underway on August 30 and will feature reigning champion Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors. The teams will feature the best talent from across the Caribbean and some of the best international cricketers from around the world.

In a CPL statement on Monday, Pete Russell, CEO of the Caribbean Premier League, said: “We are hugely excited to have an expanded WCPL schedule for 2023 and we are grateful to the government of Trinidad and Tobago for their support in helping to grow the tournament in 2023. We are very much looking forward to seeing one of these three fantastic teams lift the WCPL trophy in Trinidad & Tobago on 10 September.

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe said, "Once again, the Government of the Republic of TT is pleased to partner with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as we get ready to host the final match of the 2023 Women’s CPL. The hosting of this game comes at an opportune time as it strategically aligns with the goal of the Ministry’s ongoing Pink Reign TT campaign, which speaks to promoting women and girls in sport. This not only allows Trinidad and Tobago to showcase the true spirit of the Caribbean by bringing together cricket enthusiasts from around the world, but it also serves as a testament to the Government’s commitment to encourage women and girls to live a healthier, more active lifestyle. This year, we look forward to working hand in hand with CPL and other key stakeholders to ensure a seamless and unforgettable experience for all participants and attendees."