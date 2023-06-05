Top U-13 cricketers in North-South Classic

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s leading Under-13 cricketers will get their final opportunity to address the national selectors in The Price Club Supermarket-sponsored North-South Classic on Wednesday.

The scheduled 40-over contest gets going at 10.30 am at the National Cricket Centre Ground, Balmain, Couva, and individual performances will determine who gets picked on the team to play Guyana’s Under-13s in a reciprocal series later this year.

The series was initiated by TTCB president Azim Bassarath, now vice-president of Cricket West Indies, who saw the opportunity to promote inter-territorial rivalry at that level.

He believes that because of the absence of a regional IUnder-13 competition, a gap exists in the development of cricketers at their most formative level when potential can be identified and nurtured at an early stage.

Bassarath approached his counterpart on the Guyana Cricket Board who was enthusiastic about the proposal and welcomed the first TT team last year for a series of matches which they dominated.

Now plans are in place to host the Guyanese who are anxious to put up a better fight against their traditional rivals for supremacy and square the contest which is expected to become an annual affair.

South will be captained by Reyad Jerome whose four wickets for 25 runs greatly assisted Central to beat South West by four runs to win the Scotiabank Under-13 Inter Zone Tournament last month.

The North team will be led by talented batsman Justin Pamphille who scored a hundred and made two half-centuries in the Under-13 Inter Zone Tournament to emerge the leading run-getter.

TEAMS:

North: Justin Pamphille (Captain), Zaheem Ali (Vice-captain), Zyon Daniel, Sanjiv Bachu, Samir Boodoo, Isaiah Johnson, Abdiel Boland, Elijah Ashton, John-Paul Barrimond, Davis Guerra, Shaheen Khan, Zander Castanada, Kymuel Lynch. Mikhail Williams (Coach), Keith Boodoosingh (Manager)

South: Reyard Jerome (Captain), Keshav Mongru (Vice-captain), K’Hill Thomas, Jayden Sadaphal, Nityum Mongru, Jaden Seurattan, Jordan Julien, Curtis Junior Nanan, Adrian Singh, Zion Phillip, Rylee Gangoo, Bradley Jaggernauth, Veer Arjoon. Ramesh Dharamdeo (Coach), Peter Padmore (Manager).