Superintendent Alexander thankful for public's concern for his well-being

Acting Supt Roger Alexander -

Senior Superintendent of Police (ag) Roger Alexander said he received over 2,000 phone calls and over 8,000 text messages on Saturday after it was announced that he had been shot and killed. Among those phone calls and messages, some were from the criminal element, he said.

The reports emerged on Saturday, but a release from the TTPS said he was alive and well and carrying out his duties as usual.

Elaborating on the calls from the criminal elements checking in on his well-being, Alexander said, "I'm a feared person and I believe in the justice system, I also believe a police officer should do his job, (without) fear or favour, malice or ill will."

He added that he's been told he is a "good one" and he's honest.

"Persons have called me from jail and asked me if I can go to their children's schools and do a little lecture and so on. That's when people respect what you do and you do it honestly."

Alexander said though criminal elements checked in, majority of the phone calls and messages were from civilians.

"You know, people talk about law enforcement, but the kind of love and that kind of concern persons had yesterday and I'm telling you this, I received over 2,500 calls and most of that was from civilians. It just goes to show people's appreciation for what you do as a police officer."

Alexander added that within five minutes of the news, the teams among the various divisions and districts were ready to handle the matter.

"This will not deter me in any way in continuing my duties as a police officer. I will continue to do it because I have the country to serve and the citizens to protect and serve with pride."

He added that he appreciated the response from his seniors, members of the TT Defence Force, Customs, Immigration, Licensing Authority and everyone else for checking in and their goodwishes.

The TTPS' release also appealed to people to get their information from trusted sources and verify all information before circulating it.