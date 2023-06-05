Runner finds body in Botanical Gardens

Botanical Gardens port of Spain

Police are trying to identify a man whose decomposing body was found in the Botanical Gardens, Port of Spain, on Monday morning.

Police said a man was exercising in the gardens at around 9.25 am when smelled something unpleasant and searched a nearby area, where he found the body under a tree.

He called the police and officers from the St Clair police station came to the scene.

Sources said the body appeared to be that of an East Indian man of about 60, with a short beard, who was dark brown in complexion. He was about five foot eight inches tall, and wore a black T-shirt and black pants.

A market bag was found near the body.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I also visited with a district medical officer, who declared the man dead.

Investigators said the body appeared to have no marks of violence. Police said the man might have been homeless.