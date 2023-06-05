Republic Bank participates in United Way National Day of Caring

Nigel Baptiste, managing director and president, Republic Bank among the troop of cheerful volunteers that worked to rehabilitate the garden at the Couva Children’s Home and Crisis Nursery. -

Over 145 staff volunteers from Republic Bank participated in community projects across the country in support of the National Day of Caring 2023.

A media release from the band said, the annual initiative, which is championed and coordinated by United Way Trinidad and Tobago, is a call to action for corporate entities and citizens alike to exercise their social responsibility by giving back to society through volunteerism.

Under its Power to Make A Difference programme, Republic Bank has been a long-standing partner of United Way TT National Day of Caring since its inception in 2013. The bank particularly considers the National Day of Caring a unique and impactful opportunity to provide both material and human resources to advance the work of non-profit organisations and community groups in need of assistance, the release said. Republic Bank managing director Nigel Baptiste said, “At Republic Bank, we know that we cannot achieve success alone. It is through partnerships, such as those formed with United Way, that we are able to make a real difference in the communities we serve. We are pleased to support the National Day of Caring and to work alongside United Way to create positive change in our society.”

This year on May 21 the bank executed projects that ranged from the rehabilitation of gardens to the refurbishment of building facilities. Among the five locations visited on the day included: Cocoyea Government Primary School, San Fernando; Belle Garden Anglican Primary School, Tobago; Credo Foundation For Justice- Credo Boys Developmental Centre, Port of Spain; Credo Foundation For Justice- Credo Sophia House, Port of Spain and Couva Children’s Home and Crisis Nursery, Couva. On May 28, staff volunteers provided assistance at Maloney Government Primary School to complete a rehabilitation project which was postponed due to inclement weather, the release said. By aligning with partners such as United Way TT, Republic Bank aims to continue that uplift the communities it serves and create a lasting impact where it matters most.