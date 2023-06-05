Princes Town man stabbed, wounded in quarrel at home

The San Fernando General Hospital. - AYANNA KINSALE

Princes Town police are searching for a man who stabbed and wounded another man during an argument on Sunday.

The victim, Ronald Ramdass, was in stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital on Monday.

A police report said he was stabbed took place at around 11.30am on Sunday at Ramdass’s home at Boodram Trace in Borde Narve Village.

The two were talking but had an argument. The other man stabbed Ramdass in the chest and both legs with a knife.

Ramdass was taken to Princes Town District Health Facility and was transferred to the hospital.

PCs Khan and Bacchus met Ramdass there. The police also visited the scene and searched for the suspect.

He remains at large, and investigations are ongoing.