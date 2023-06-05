Police probe 7-week-old's death

THE police are probing the death of a seven-week-old baby whose 19 year old father and 20 year old mother brought him in to the St James Medical Complex on Sunday morning. A police report said a doctor on duty noticed that the baby's limbs were stiff and hands and feet were blue. He had dried blood around his nose and mouth, the police reported.

His skin was mottled and patchy, he had no pulse nor audible heart beat. CPR was done for 20 minutes and then discontinued.

The doctor had considered the baby's appearance to be unusual and to be inconsistent with the mother's report. Blood was found on the mother.

The mother told an interviewing officer she had put the baby in a play pen, gone to bed and awoke on Sunday morning to find him unresponsive.

The mother and father took the baby to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. An investigator has been appointed by the Homicide Bureau. The police have visited the baby's home and the hospital and have been recording statements in evidence.