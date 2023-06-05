Man shot while dropping off son at Primary School

A 30-year-old Guaico man was shot while dropping his son off at Primary School in Valencia on Monday morning.

Police said the man was at the Cumaca RC School on Flamboyant Street, at around 8.05 am when he saw a gunman running towards him.

The man ran into the school but was chased by the gunman who shot him in his right arm.

The gunman ran out of the school through a nearby cemetery.

School officials called the police who took the man to the hospital.

Valencia police are at the scene up to 10 am.

Crime scene investigators are still expected to visit the scene.