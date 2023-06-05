House pays tribute to ex-Princes Town MP Mohammed

Amoy Mohammed - PNM's Facebook page

Parliament paid tribute on Monday to former Princes Town MP Amoy Mohammed, who died last week. Members praised Mohammed for having a strong community spirit and courage.

Mohammed, a PNM stalwart, died on May 31.

She was elected Princes Town MP in 1981 and also served as parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Information at the start of the second Republican Parliament.

MP for D'Abadie/O'Meara Lisa Morris-Julian said the PNM had a "heavy heart," and hailed Mohammed for leaving an extraordinary legacy.

Describing Mohammed as a "beacon of light and inspiration to all," she said the PNM had lost a true leader and advocate.

Morris-Julian said Mohammed, a pioneer of the PNM Women's League, "never backed down from her critics and always responded in typical Women's League style that sent many running for cover."

She praised Mohammed for her commitment to public service and dedication to the community.

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath said Mohammed remained a household name in his constituency.

He said she was a "most affable" person.

He said he only met her once, but she advised him to find a balance between family life and social and political activism.

"'MP' before your name is only temporary, but the impact you have on people's lives through work and activism is what really matters," he said.

Party politics aside, he said, Mohammed was appreciated throughout the community.

Speaker Brigid Anisette-George said Mohammed worked earnestly with community-based organisations, and her dedication paved the pathway to a successful career.