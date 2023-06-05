Four held as cops target car thieves

A series of searches at homes in Morvant and Malick between Saturday night and early Sunday morning led to the arrests of four people.

Police said they began the exercise at around 10 pm on Saturday and ended it at around 2 am on Sunday.

They visited a house on Parris Boulevard, Morvant, where they found 190 grams of marijuana and arrested a 30-year-old man.

They then visited a home at Mahabir Courts, Pelican Extension, Morvant, where they detained a 22-year-old man in relation to several car thefts.

Police also arrested two Barataria men, 20 and 21, as part of enquiries into several robberies.

Investigators said the exercises were launched after stolen car parts were found in a forested part of New Grant last Wednesday night.

Police from the Southern Division estimated the parts, from cars of various kinds, to be worth $2-$3 million.

One officer in the North Eastern Division said the exercise. which was islandwide, was a directive passed down from senior police and intended to root out criminal networks which specialised in car thefts.

The exercise was led by acting Snr Supt Edwards, Supt Singh, ASP Callender and co-ordinated by Insp Ramsingh, Sgts, Martin, Murray, Mitchell and Belilam, with supervision from Cpl Dates, Dhill and officers of the Morvant and Santa Cruz CID and the North Eastern Division Gang Intelligence Unit.