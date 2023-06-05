Five die in car crashes on Sunday

THREE men and two women lost their lives on the road in accidents in Arouca and Couva on Sunday.

The latest victims was reportedly crossing the Priority Bus Route near the Main Road intersection in the Five Rivers area, when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle. He is yet to be identified.

In the earlier incident, around 4.08 am morning, three men Anton Rahim, Nkosi Brown and Christian Rahim all from Kelly Village were involved in a car accident at the Five Rivers, Arouca intersection.

Anton Rahim and Brown died at the scene while Christian Rahim succumbed to his injuries later that day.

A police report said the Nissan B-15 driven by Christian Rahim was going west on the Priority Bus Route while the other car was driving east along the same road near the Arouca Police Station when the other car attempted to turn on the Eastern Main Road and collided with the Nissan B-15.

Police are continuing inquiries.

Later, two women died in a crash involving a grey Toyota Hilux and a white Nissan truck at around 8.30 am on the Southern Main Road, Mc Bean Couva,

The victims have been identified as Alifa Mc Leod, 30, of Deonarine Junction, Couva and Amanda Moore, also 30, of Pamela Street, Couva.

Reports say the Hilux was being driven by a 60-year-old woman of Roystinia Couva, proceeding north. Both Mc Leod and Moore were passengers in the Hilux. Mc Leod was seated in the rear seat, while Moore was the front seat passenger.

The driver reportedly collided with the truck which was parked on the eastern side of the road. The truck was unoccupied.

The two victims died on the scene and were pronounced dead by DMO Dr Ramdhin. Other occupants who received injuries were treated at the Couva Health Facility

Police and fire officers along with crime scene investigators (CSI) as well as T&TEC and the police also visited the scene.

Investigations are continuing into the two incidents.