Defence Force stumble in Premier League race

Police FC players celebrate a goal against Defence Force at Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima. - TTPFL

SECOND-PLACED Defence Force failed to capitalise on their chance to move to the top of the TT Premier Football League standings, after being held to a 1-1 draw against Police.

A victory for Defence Force would have pushed them past AC Port of Spain as the latter’s match against Prison Service FC on Friday was postponed.

In the battle of the servicemen, Jabari Mitchell gave Police the lead in the 62nd minute from the penalty spot, at Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima.

But Tobagonian Lashawn Roberts got an equaliser in second-half stoppage time to salvage a point for Defence Force.

Defence Force are now one point behind AC Port of Spain, who have a game in hand, with three matches to go.

Third-placed Club Sando defeated the spiralling fourth-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 1-0 .

A 53rd minute freekick by Alvin Jones was enough to give Club Sando the win over Rangers at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

Club Sando moved to 44 points on the standings, three points behind second-placed Defence Force and four points behind leaders AC Port of Spain.

Rangers remained on 40 points.

On Saturday, W Connection grabbed a 1-0 win over Morvant Caledonia with a fourth-minute strike from Isaiah Hudson at Larry Gomes Stadium.

Pt Fortin Civic defeated Cunupia FC 2-0 at Manny Ramjohn Stadium thanks to goals from Marcus Joseph and Shackiel Henry.