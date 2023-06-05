Debe businesswoman, 77, robbed at home

File photo/David Reid

The owner of a service station in Debe and a male relative are the latest victims of a home invasion and robbery in the Southern Division.

A police report said at around 10.30 pm on Sunday, the 77-year-old businesswoman and the male relative, 58, locked their home and went to sleep.

At around 2.42 am on Monday, they were awakened by loud noises from the northern side of the house at Debe Trace.

They saw three men in the living-room area, who announced a robbery. They wore dark long-sleeved jerseys, dark long pants, and masks covering their mouths and noses.

One snatched a gold bera worth $1,000 from the woman’s left wrist, an iPhone7 worth $2,000, and a bunch of keys for her business place, Checkers Quick Shop.

The men also stole a black wallet containing $2,100, two gold rings together valued $5,000 and three watches from a nightstand in the living room, which belonged to the male victim.

The bandits, all slim-built, escaped through a window and ran into the street. They had got into the house by prying open a window.

Cpl Dhuram and other police from the Southern Division, including WPCs Harripersad and Charles, visited and gathered evidence.

The police said arrests were imminent. PC Ramoutar is leading investigations.

Before dawn on Friday, two families – one in Barrackpore and the other in Williamsville – were victims of home invasions.

Market vendors Michael and his wife Sharda Ramkhalawan and their nephew Sheldon Jaglal, 20, were bound and gagged by four gunmen shortly after 2 am on Friday.

Men dressed in dark tactical uniforms and ski masks ransacked the house and stole many items, including cash, electronics and their van.

Meanwhile, a family from Moosay Avenue in Williamsville was beaten and robbed during an attack in their home.

The suspects also stole a van that was later found in the area. Gasparillo police responded and gathered evidence.

Investigations are ongoing.